It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 26 – time to treat your mum to something sweet.

Why not enjoy afternoon tea together at one of Trip Advisor’s top cafés in the Huddersfield area. They range from a farm shop to village tea houses.

We’ve picked out ten of the top-rated venues.

Bolster Moor Coffee Shop, Golcar

This farm shop cafe has won a host of awards (Britain’s Best Bacon Butty and others) and offers diners spectacular views over the neighbouring countryside. It’s popular, so be prepared to wait for a table on busy days. But the food is locally-sourced and wholesome. Cakes and other bakes are produced on the premises. Open 9am until 4pm on Sundays.

Northern Tea House, King Street, Huddersfield

An afternoon tea of cakes, sandwiches and beverage is from £12.95 to £15.95 per person at this smart, modern industrial tea house with vintage touches. This is another popular and busy venue but afternoon tea can be booked on the café website northernteahouse.co.uk It’s open on Sundays from 10am until 5pm.

The Little Bridge, Britannia Road, Slaithwaite

This café and wine bar has a menu of light bites and snacks to accompany tea or coffee and has a cosy feel with views over the river. Priding itself on using locally-sourced ingredients, it has been described as a ‘hidden gem’. Open on Sundays from 10 am until midnight.

Bex’s Coffee Shop, Westbourne Road, Huddersfield

Small and friendly venue in Marsh offering breakfasts and lunches, home-made cakes and gluten-free options. Sunday opening from 9am until 3pm.

Crumbals on the Corner, Peel Street, Marsden

Home-made cakes and slices and a wide range of teas and coffees are available from this established café. Sunday opening from 9am until 4pm.

(Photo: Facebook/Crumbalsonthecorner)

Espresso Corner, Kirkgate, Huddersfield

Reviewers rave about the coffee and vegan cake at this small, simply furnished café near the Packhorse Centre. Open on Sundays from 11am until 4pm.

A Month of Sundaes, Peel Street, Marsden

Specialising in ice cream treats, including gluten and dairy-free, this café also has sandwiches and snacks, crumpets, gourmet burgers, muffins and toasted teacakes. There’s a separate menu for little ones. Open on Sundays from noon until 5pm.

Coffeevolution, Church Street, Huddersfield

Renowned for its speciality coffees, this small, thriving coffee shop tucked away behind the main thoroughfare has art on the walls and a Bohemian feel about it. Open on Sundays from 9am until 6pm.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The Secret Tea Rooms, Bethel Street, Brighouse

Vintage cafe serving afternoon teas with home-made cakes, sarnies and ice creams. There’s a warming wood-burning stove for cold spring days. It’s possible to book a Yorkshire cream tea, visit thesecrettearooms.co.uk Sunday opening from 9am until 3pm.

Denby Dale Tea Rooms, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale

There are several five star ratings for this café on the main road in the village. Tea served in china cups and saucers and reviewers rave about the cakes. It’s open from 10am until 3pm on Sundays.