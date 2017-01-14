Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dance fans can look forward to a spring season packed with high-kicking action in West

Yorkshire’s theatres.

Our guide to ten of the best shows around takes in ballet, ballroom and contemporary dance, and comes with more than a smattering of Strictly stars.

The shows are in date order.

1 Anton & Erin

The nation’s favourite Strictly couple Anton du Beke and Erin Boag are in Swing Time at the Alhambra in Bradford on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 and 8. With high-kicking choreography, sparkling costumes and a live show band playing classic dance tunes, this is one not to mis. Tickets are £38 to £42 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

2 Faced Dance Company

A triple bill of contemporary dance by three female choreographers, Run explores the darker side of humanity through an explosion of movement and theatre by a company of male dancers. Tickets for the show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Tuesday, March 7, are £10 to £15 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

3 Casanova

Northern Ballet premieres its new ballet Casanova at Leeds Grand on Saturday, March 11. Transporting audiences back to 18th century Venice, it has been set to an original score. It can be seen in Leeds until March 18 and then will tour the UK. Tickets from leedsgrandtheatre.com

4 Ballet for the very young

In a dance performance for children aged two to 10, Northern Ballet is bringing its production of Goldilocks & The Three Bears to the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on Thursday, April 13. Telling the familiar story with costumes, music and dancing, it’s an ideal introduction to ballet. There are three daytime performances. Tickets are £8, booking details as above.

5 The Red Shoes

Matthew Bourne’s adaptation of the classic film and Hans Christian Anderson fairytale comes to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, March 28 to April 1. Set to a new score, using the golden-age music of Hollywood composer Bernard Herrman, it tells the tale of a girl’s dream to become the best dancer in the world. Tickets are from £22 to £50. Booking details as above.

6 Lord of the Dance

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games comes to the Leeds Grand from Tuesday, March 28, to Sunday, April 2. Produced, choreographed and directed by Flatley, the show stars his protégés James Keegan, Morgan Comer and Matthew Smith in the role of the Lord of the Dance. A fast-paced mix of music and dance designed to leave the audience wide-eyed. Tickets are £40.50 to £47.50, details above.

7 Remembering Fred

Strictly pairing Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara will be taking to the stage of The Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Tuesday, April 11, in a show that pays homage to the great Fred Astaire and some of Hollywood’s most celebrated dance routines. Tickets are £20.50 to £36 from 01422 351158 or victoriatheatre.co.uk

8 Thoroughly Modern Millie

Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton is the flapper Millie Dillmount in this stage version of the Academy Award winning film from 1967. Set in New York in the roaring twenties, it’s foot-tapping and fun. Running from Monday to Saturday, April 17 to 22, at Leeds Grand. Tickets are £20.50 to £41.50 from leedsgrandtheate.com

9 Dirty Dancing

Following two blockbuster West End runs and hit UK tours, the musical with sensational dancing comes to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford from Monday to Saturday, May 1 to 6. It promises ‘the time of your life’ with heart-pounding music and action. Tickets are £22 to £50. Booking details as above.

10 Keep Dancing

Stars of Strictly, Robin Windsor and Anya Garnis, and a cast of celebrity guests from the television show perform every possible type of ballroom and Latin dance in a production packed with dazzling costumes and seamless choreography. The show, at Leeds Grand, is on from Monday to Saturday, May 8 to 13. Tickets are £20.50 to £41.50, details as above.