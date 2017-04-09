Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tuesday, April 18, to Saturday, April 22

The Wedding Singer, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: It’s the 1980s and rock star wannabe Robbie, a wedding singer, is dumped by his fiancee. What can stop him from making every wedding as disastrous as his own? The musical based on the Adam Sandler film brings music and mayhem to the stage. Tickets are £17.50 to £41 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Thursday, April 20

The Art of Enamelling, Bronte Lecture Theatre, Huddersfield University: The West Riding Decorative & Fine Arts Society hosts a lecture at 7.30pm by Sally Hoban on the history and techniques of enamelling through the ages. It’s one of a series of monthly talks on the arts. Guest tickets are £5.

Saturday, April 22, until Saturday, June 3

Royal Photographic Society exhibition, The Civic, Barnsley: In its 159th year, showing the work of 75 photographers from 16 countries, this annual exhibition is one of the longest-running in the world. It takes the form of a competition and for the first time ever the four medal winners are all female photographers.

Photography enthusiasts are known to travel long distances to view the exhibition. Admission is free.

Running alongside the RPS show, is another photographic exhibition showing the work of Barnsley professional Adrian Ashworth. Best known for his images of Yorkshire and the Peak District he has been documenting the stories of people living with Dementia – inspired by his own father’s struggles with the disease.

Monday, April 24, until Saturday, April 29

La Strada, West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds: Federico Fellini’s 1957 Oscar-winning film La Strada comes to life on stage in a new adaptation. It tells the tale of a girl sold by her mother to a brutish sideshow performer and the quest of three lost souls to find meaning in their lives. The stage version has original songs, live music and a multi-skilled cast of performers. Tickets are £13.50 to £30 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Tuesday, April 25, to Friday, April 28

Hello Dolly, Halifax Playhouse: The energetic musical, set in New York City, is brought to the stage by All Souls Amateur Operatic Society. Watch out for iconic songs such as It Takes A Woman and It Only Takes a Moment. Tickets are £5 to £13 from halifaxplayhouse.org.uk or 01422 365998.

Friday, April 28

Martha Tilston, The Parish, Huddersfield: Launching her seventh album Nomad with a tour that starts in Huddersfield, singer/songwriter Martha Tilson can be seen for one night only at the live music venue. Her album has undertones of country, rock and pop. Tickets are £11.

Saturday, April 29

Billy Pearce & Friends, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: In a fund-raiser for the Huddersfield-based charity Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the entertainer and King of Variety Billy Pearce is joined by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Craig Harper, dancers Studio One, singer Shira and vocal group Kix in an evening of comedy, songs and music. Tickets are £16 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 305952.

Rock ’n’ Roll Night, St Paul’s Church Hall, Shepley: The Honley & Brockholes fundraising branch of the RNLI is hosting a charity gig from 7pm, with appearances by Backbeat Blues Brothers and JB Goode Rock Band. Tickets, at £18, must be booked from honleybrockholesmli.events@gmail.com