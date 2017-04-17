Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be revolution in the air at Huddersfield Philharmonic’s spring concert in Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday, April 29.

Entitled 1917 100 Years On, the musical programme takes its theme from a Shostakovich symphony dedicated to the memory of controversial Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

While the work commemorates the events that led to the formation of the communist state, Symphony No 12 – The Year was composed and first performed in 1961. It has four movements, played without a break, that reflect scenes from Petrograd, Lenin’s countryside headquarters at Razliv, the cruiser that fired at the Winter Palace and started the revolution, and Soviet life under Lenin.

The Philharmonic will also be playing Berlioz’ Overture: La Carnaval Romain and Dvorak’s Violin Concert No 1 (with soloist Martyn Jackson).

Conductor for the concert is Robert Guy, a tutor in orchestral conducting at Huddersfield University, and tutor in choral conducting at Manchester University. Robert is also the artistic director of the award-winning NEW Sinfonia.

Tickets are from £8 to £15 from huddersfield-phil.org.uk or 01484 255755. The concert starts at 7.30pm.