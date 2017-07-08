Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amateur actors who’d like a meaty role in Ibsen’s once-controversial play Ghosts are being invited to audition for Huddersfield Thespians’ 98th season production.

Rehearsals start in August for the play, which will be seen at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in early October.

The casting director is looking for actors in their mid 40s or 50s to take the roles of Pastor Manders, a local priest and moralist, and Jakob Engstrand, an alcoholic carpenter who has plans to open a ‘reform’ establishment for sailors that more closely resembles a brothel.

First staged in 1882 the play, which exposes hypocrisy and tackles issues relating to religion, morality, venereal disease and incest, was both shocking and indecent to 19th century sensibilities. However, it is now regarded as an important work.

Anyone interested in joining the Thespians and/or auditioning should email casting@huddersfieldthespians.co.uk New members interested in acting and backstage work are always welcome.