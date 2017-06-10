Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday, June 17, until September 2017.

Exhibition by illustrator Alice Pattullo, Yorkshire Sculpture Park: A collection of 60 new screen prints entitled Of House and Home transports viewers through a Victorian household, from fireplace and mantelpiece to patchwork quilts and parlour pastimes. The exhibition reveals the traditions, superstitions and folklore of the period and includes a work that combines 100 screen-printed patchwork ‘blocks’ referencing American schoolhouse quilts. The artist, whose clients include Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate, Crabtree &; Evelyn and The Royal Opera House, has also created an exclusive range of homeware for the YSP shop.

Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18.

Art and Photography Exhibition, Dean Clough, Halifax: The monumental mill complex houses several art galleries, including the Viaduct Cafe Gallery, which is hosting an exhibition of 400 works by national and local artists. All are for sale to raise funds for a new learning centre and community cafe at Ravenscliffe High School, Calderdale’s only secondary special school. Works are from £30 to £1,300.

Sunday, June 18.

Concert in Greenhead Park, Huddersfield: The summer season of Sunday afternoon bandstand concerts in Greenhead Park has begun. Deadbeat Brass performs from 2pm. Promising a lively mix of funk, jazz, hip-hop with a dash of pop, all purposefully knitted together with a New Orleans brass band twist, the band is booked for a two-hour gig. Bring chairs and a picnic. The concert is free but a collection will be taken for Friends of Greenhead Park.

Tuesday, June 20, until Saturday, June 24.

Guys and Dolls, Halifax Playhouse: the Halifax Light Opera Society’s version of the classic musical features a new star-in-the-making, Ben Garbett, in the lead role of Sky Masterson. Listen out for the famous Luck Be A Lady and other well-known numbers. Ticket details from halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Wednesday, June 21.

Jazz at the Head of Steam, Huddersfield: The weekly music session features trombonists Lee Hallam and Brian Archer from 8.30pm. Admission is £2.

Jane Eyre, Oakwell Hall, Birstall: The Chapterhouse Theatre Company, famed for its open air performances, is bringing the classic love story of Jane Eyre to the Kirklees country park. The show, which starts at 7.30pm, will take place within the walled gardens of the period house but doors open at 6pm to allow audience members to enjoy a picnic tea before the performance. Tickets are £10 to £15 from Oakwell Hall Visitor Centre, 01924 324761. Take a rug and/or low-backed chair for extra comfort.

Saturday, June 24, until Monday, June 26.

Harry Potter anniversary at North Yorkshire Moors Railway: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the railway is offering free tickets to all children dressed as witches and wizards (accompanied by a full fare-paying adult). The weekend offers the opportunity to explore the station of Goathland, location for the Hogsmeade platform in the first Harry Potter film. For details visit nymr.co.uk

Wednesday, June 28, until Sunday, July 2.

Fantastic Mr Fox, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: A new musical production of Roald Dahl’s herioc story that pits the brilliant Mr Fox against three greedy farmers. Published in 1970, the tale was made into a Wes Anderson movie (starring George Clooney) in 2009, and was transformed into a musical in 2016 as part of the Roald Dahl 100 celebrations. Tickets are £14 to £22.50, with family passes available, from 01274 432000 or bradford-theatres.co.uk