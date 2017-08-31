Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Enjoy award-winning comedy, singalong with Carole King, join a choir and take the kids to see a fairy story at the theatre - all things you can do in September in West Yorkshire.

Sunday, September 3

Young dancers wanted for Aladdin: The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, is holding open auditions for young dancers who would like to be part of the theatre’s family panto this Christmas. Children from four to 16 with dance experience are needed. Visit victoriatheatre.co.uk for an application form and details of the auditions.

Monday, September 4

Open Rehearsal for Huddersfield Singers: If you’ve thought about joining a choir then now’s your chance. The Huddersfield Singers are launching a new season, with new conductors (Daniel Gordon and Susan Wilkinson) and are looking for new members. Those interested should go along to Huddersfield Methodist Mission at 7.30pm. The choir plans to make all of its September rehearsals into open sessions. For further information visit huddersfieldsingers.com

Tuesday, September 5, until Saturday, September 9

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas: Based on the book by John Boyne that tells the poignant story of a friendship that blossoms in a concentration camp, this is a narrative ballet by Northern Ballet at the West Yorkshire Playhouse Quarry Theatre. Tickets are £15 to £40 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Saturday, September 9, until October 2017

(Image: Huddersfield Art Society)

Huddersfield Art Society 121st Exhibition: Huddersfield Art Gallery hosts this annual exhibition which will showcase the work of local artists. Most of the work will be for sale, offering visitors the chance to snap up original art. A special feature of this year’s show is a Portrait Swap section, for which members were paired up to produce portraits of partners. The art society meets at Gledholt Methodist Church - for membership information visit huddartsoc.webeden.org.uk

Beautiful, the Carole King Musical: The Alhambra Theatre in Bradford features the new musical featuring all the hits – Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend etc) – and the story how how the singer songwriter rose to fame. Tickets are £19 to £48.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

The Michael George London Show: Nostalgic entertainment at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from the Michael George Show Band, an eight-piece band and Dusty Young showgirls, as they perform toe-tapping musical classics. Tickets are £19.75 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Thursday, September 14

(Image: Lawrence Batley Theatre)

Comedy Cellar Best New Yorkshire Act 2017: The Lawrence Batley Theatre opens its new comedy season with a competition to find up-and-coming talent. Eight acts will vie for a contract of paid gigs. Resident compere Anthony J Brown is in charge and the headline set will come from English Comedian of the Year Josh Pugh. Tickets are £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Julia Donaldson storytelling workshops: The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax is hosting two sessions for children based on the well-known Julia Donaldson books Stick Man and Room on the Broom. They’re at 10.30am and 11.30am and cost £3. Visit squarechapel.co.uk or call 01422 349422 for details.

Sunday, September 10

Children’s shows at the Square Chapel Centre for the Arts: Just Us Three and the Sea at 11.30am is a show for little ones that will take them on an adventure with a seagull, giraffe and bear. Tickets are £5. Then at 2.30pm there’s a chance to see a version of Jack and the Beanstalk by Lyngo Theatre. Tickets are £5. Book at squarechapel.co.uk or call 01422 349422.

Carol Ann Duffy & John Sampson: The Square Chapel welcomes the Poet Laureate and her favourite musician for an evening exploring her writing and 500 years of music played on a collection of modern and period instruments. Tickets are £15 for the 7.30pm performance. Details as above.