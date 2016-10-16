The newly re-opened Huddersfield Town Hall is back in action after roof repairs and hosting three major concerts this month.

Get ready for a weekend of rousing live music as Huddersfield Choral Society, the Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band and Orchestra of Opera North test the strength of the building work just completed.

Friday, October 21, sees the choral society’s first subscription concert with Aleksander Markovic, recently-appointed .... of Opera North, conducting the Royal Northern Sinfonia. The programme includes Handel’s The King Shall Rejoice, Mozart’s Solemn Vespers and the Mass in C from Beethoven.

Aleksandar Markovic, new Music Director of the Orchestra of Opera North

Soloists are soprano Sky Ingram, alto Clara Mouriz, tenor Ed LOyon and bass Morgan Pearce. Sometimes the society has returned subscribers’ tickets for sale – check the website for details at www.huddersfieldchoral.com

Saturday, October 22, brings the famous Brighouse & Rastrick band to the town hall in partnership with the equally well-known Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The autumn massed band event brings together the Floral Dance and Brassed Off ensembles in a concert of music from stage and screen. Tickets are £13 to £18 from www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 223200.

Orchestra of Opera North performing at Huddersfield Town Hall. Picture by Tom Arber

Sunday, October 23, is the second date in the Orchestra of Opera North season at Kirklees Town Halls. It’s a concert aimed at children and young families and will feature CBeebies presenter Pui Fan Lee as she journeys through the instruments of the orchestra in How it Works: The Orchestra of Opera North.

Using familiar works such as Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Stravinsky’s Firebird, the concert will put the spotlight on various sections of the orchestra and explain the musical traditions. Tickets are £6 for under 16s and £12 full price, details as before.