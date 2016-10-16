Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Three roof-raisers at the newly re-opened Huddersfield Town Hall

Massed voices, an orchestra and brass band - all in one weekend.

Huddersfield Choral Society's Messiah at Huddersfield Town Hall.

The newly re-opened Huddersfield Town Hall is back in action after roof repairs and hosting three major concerts this month.

Get ready for a weekend of rousing live music as Huddersfield Choral Society, the Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band and Orchestra of Opera North test the strength of the building work just completed.

Friday, October 21, sees the choral society’s first subscription concert with Aleksander Markovic, recently-appointed .... of Opera North, conducting the Royal Northern Sinfonia. The programme includes Handel’s The King Shall Rejoice, Mozart’s Solemn Vespers and the Mass in C from Beethoven.

Aleksandar Markovic, new Music Director of the Orchestra of Opera North

Soloists are soprano Sky Ingram, alto Clara Mouriz, tenor Ed LOyon and bass Morgan Pearce. Sometimes the society has returned subscribers’ tickets for sale – check the website for details at www.huddersfieldchoral.com

Saturday, October 22, brings the famous Brighouse & Rastrick band to the town hall in partnership with the equally well-known Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The autumn massed band event brings together the Floral Dance and Brassed Off ensembles in a concert of music from stage and screen. Tickets are £13 to £18 from www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 223200.

Orchestra of Opera North performing at Huddersfield Town Hall. Picture by Tom Arber

Sunday, October 23, is the second date in the Orchestra of Opera North season at Kirklees Town Halls. It’s a concert aimed at children and young families and will feature CBeebies presenter Pui Fan Lee as she journeys through the instruments of the orchestra in How it Works: The Orchestra of Opera North.

Using familiar works such as Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Stravinsky’s Firebird, the concert will put the spotlight on various sections of the orchestra and explain the musical traditions. Tickets are £6 for under 16s and £12 full price, details as before.

Previous Articles

Kirklees Concert Season 2016/17: The Snowman, a CBeebies guide to orchestras and James Bond

Kirklees Concert Season 2016/17: What's on guide

Great concerts for James Bond fans, opera lovers and children

Related Tags

Organisations
Opera North
Sky
Huddersfield Choral Society
Places
Kirklees
Brighouse
Rastrick
Huddersfield Town Hall

Recommended in Arts & Culture

Most Read in What's On

Artist's impression of how HD One would look
  1. Huddersfield town centre
    HD One: Here's the lowdown on the big names coming to Huddersfield
  2. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? It's The Four Horseshoes in Milnsbridge
  3. Huddersfield
    Chloe Glover speaks to folk duo O'Hooley and Tidow
  4. Honley
    Where can you learn to dance Strictly-style in Huddersfield?
  5. Bagshaw Museum
    Halloween in Huddersfield: Bumper half term guide for your little monsters

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent