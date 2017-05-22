Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three art shows for Yorkshire art lovers this summer.

Tracing Memory, West Yorkshire Print Workshop, Mirfield: Open from Saturday, May 27, until Saturday, July 8, this collection of contemporary prints by four artists offers a glimpse into the world of different print techniques. There are topiary-inspired shapes in Victoria Browne’s colourful graphic prints; photographs and etchings by Susan Corke; etchings and woodcuts from Theodore Ereira-Guyer; and collagraphs and block-prints from Katherine Jones. For details of opening times visit wypw.org.uk

Tread Softly, Yorkshire Sculpture Park: This exhibition, which features work by Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry among others, explores childhood , developing identity and family relationships. It includes black and white photographs from the 1970s, 30 works of sculpture, film and sound installations in the Bothy Gallery. It runs from Saturday, May 27, until September 2017.

Armitage Bridge 32nd Annual Art Exhibition, Armitage Bridge Church: This exhibition offers local artists the chance to sell their work and includes a wide variety of media and craft. It is supported by a number of organisations, including Shelley Art Group, Colne Valley Art Society and Hallbower Art Group. Doors are open Thursday and Friday, June 8 and 9, from 2pm until 4pm, and then again on Saturday, June 10, from 10am until 4.30pm.