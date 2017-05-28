Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world-famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band is joining forces with the award-winning Colne Valley Male Voice Choir for a Brass and Voices Spectacular at Huddersfield Town Hall.

The summer concert, on Saturday, June 10, promises 20 items, including four joint pieces – Funiculi Funicula, Morte Christe, Soldiers Chorus and We Rise Again - and a rendition of the emotional You Raise Me Up, with the choir’s conductor Thom Meredith taking the solo baritone part.

Brighouse & Rastrick is currently ranked No 1 English band and No 2 band in the world. The Colne Valley men have three times been voted the Best UK Male Voice Choir at the Cornwall Festival and have been invited to sing at the 70th anniversary concert of the International Eistedfodd in July this year.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.15pm, are £8 to £17 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.