There’s an ancient Turkish city in St George’s Square … and it’s quite something to behold.

OK, I’m waxing lyrical with a lavish dose of journalistic licence thrown in for good measure but the name of a new restaurant overlooking the square is Ephesus which was the name of an ancient Turkish city.

The menu features an old amphitheatre on the front and it sure is an impressive sight.

The restaurant opened just before Christmas after a three month renovation job.

And it’s something of a tardis inside for it stretches way back into the impressive old building and round the side to provide tables for almost 100 diners.

It’s a feeling of space and splendour with a centrepiece chandelier, in what looks like a marble feature set into the ceiling, and leather seating round the sides.

In short, the owners have created a great looking restaurant in the town centre and those at the front have the magnificent view looking across St George’s Square towards the station and, you can’t deny it, that’s a cracking view, especially when it’s lit up at night.

So on to the food and there’s a selection of cold or hot starters and all the familiar Turkish favourites are there including humus, stuffed vine leaves, feta cheese and mixed olives, falafel, meatballs and Sucuk which is beef pepperoni with mushroom, onions and peppers.

We like it hot – especially on a February night – and so went for chilli king prawns (£6.50) and hallumi cheese (£5.95), goats cheese grilled and served with homemade bread.

Great choices. The prawns sure are big and come with mushroom, onions and chilli peppers … oh, and bread to mop up the sauce. You know it’s spot on when every mouthful is pure pleasure.

The lightly grilled halloumi is an absolute must for cheese lovers. You’ll not find better than this around here.

On to the mains which were the Turkey classic Karniyarik of aubergines stuffed with minced lamb in a tomato and garlic sauce (£12) and mixed kavurma which are Turkish style fajitas, marinated chicken and lamb with onions, mushrooms and fresh garlic served with salad, cacik, mozzarella cheese and tortillas.

Two wonderfully presented dishes – almost works of culinary art – you would never think an aubergine could taste so good and the lamb was finely minced.

The lamb and chicken in the Kavurma had certainly been well marinated – the flavour does simply flood out – and dishes like this bring out the very best in red, green peppers, onion and mushrooms.

Both dishes are served with superb salads while the karniyarik comes with bulgur wheat for something a bit different.

Other mains include lamb or chicken on skewers, Lamb Guvec which is lamb with aubergines, courgettes, green peppers, onion, garlic and Turkish herbs; Iskender kebab which is slices of lamb in bread, Iskender sauce with garlic, natural yoghurt, parsley and Turkish herbs; Chicken Marmaris, chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, grain mustard, garlic and cream sauce and Lamb Saute, spiced lamb pieces roasted in a tomato sauce with onions, peppers, coriander and spinach.

To round the meal off in light style we had the traditional Turkish dessert – sweet chewy bites of baklava which is filo pastry featuring chopped nuts held together with honey. It’s gorgeous.

For most of the week you can get two courses for £14.99 and if you spend more than £40 you’ll get a free bottle of house wine.

Service is friendly, informative and efficient.

This is a restaurant which will go from strength to strength once its reputation gets established.

The Ephesus

52 John William Street, Huddersfield, HD1 1ER

Phone: 01484 544454

Website: www.theephesus.uk

Opening hours: Noon to 11pm seven days a week

Children: Yes and a special children’s menu

Disabled access: Excellent access, very spacious with a disabled toilet

The bill: £42.48 including drinks

Would you go back? Absolutely