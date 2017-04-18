Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Art inspired by the Tour de Yorkshire and the county’s stunning scenery goes on show in Brighouse - just in time for this year’s race, which comes to the town for the first time on Sunday, April 30.

Steven Lord, owner of The Harrison Lord Gallery on Bradford Road, is showing 50 new paintings by 10 Yorkshire artists in the run-up to the cycling event. It is, he says, a pictorial ‘tour’ of the county, depicting everywhere from the dramatic hills and moorland to craggy coastline.

A highlight of the exhibition, which can be seen until Saturday, April 29, are works by Michelle Campbell, whose colourful and humorous paintings, inspired by everyday life in Yorkshire, came to prominence during the Grand Depart of the Tour de France in 2014.

Other artists in the exhibition include Sue Nichol, who captures the ever-changing weather conditions of Yorkshire’s wild places, as well as Sheila Venamore, Sam Mortimer, John Sibson, Stephen Todd, Catherine McGrath and Sharon Taylor.