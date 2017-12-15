Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A traditional tale from eastern Europe will be staged in Slaithwaite just before Christmas.

Gill Bond and Andy Burton from Satellite Arts will perform the folk story of Babushka at The Watershed, Bridge Street, Slaithwaite on Saturday, December 23 between 2pm and 4pm.

The studio at The Watershed will be transformed into a

magical theatre for this old story which tells of an old woman who follows three kings looking for a new baby king.

She carries a basketful of gifts that she gives out on her travels including her famous painted dolls and so it is that in Russia and eastern Europe Babushka is the one who leaves presents for children at Christmas.

It is staged using a handmade set of revolving backdrops with puppets, magic tricks and original songs – all designed to engage and involve young children.

Show creator Gill Bond said: “We weave many visual and musical elements in our shows to engage the children and enable the adults to enjoy watching their children take part becoming involved with the characters and the story. We specialise in creating ‘first theatre performances’ for children.”

The show features the three kings, a hedgehog in the snow and a comic reindeer.

Musician and magician Andy Burton has composed original songs for the show as well as devising some new and unique conjuring tricks that help the story along.

Satellite Arts have produced Christmas shows for children over the last 20 years. Babushka will be touring schools and nurseries in Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford in the run up to Christmas.

The pop-up theatre performance at The Watershed will be the only public opportunity to see it.

The show runs for one hour and is an ideal family treat for the Christmas weekend with tickets at only £2 for children and £3 for adults.

For tickets phone 01484 654525 and for more information go to www.satellitearts.org.uk .