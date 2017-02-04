Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for half-term activities in our corner of West Yorkshire? Our What’s On guide offers everything from space exploration for the very young and a dinosaur show to art workshops, video gaming and a lambing festival.

Jurassic adventures

A new family show, Jurassic Adventures, which follows a team of explorers as they discover a magical land full of dinosaurs, comes to The Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Sunday, February 26. The interactive production uses the latest hydraulic puppeteering technology and is aimed at children aged three and over. There are two shows, at 11.30am and 3.30pm. Tickets are £17, with concessions available, from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Panto fun

It’s still panto season in Huddersfield. Oh yes it is! The Cliffites, a Birchencliffe-based amateur group, is performing its annual foray into panto – this year, it’s Peter Pan. Join the Lost Boys as they embark on adventure with pirates and a crocodile at St Philip’s Community Centre from Tuesday to Saturday, February 21 to 25. Evening performances start at 7.15pm and there’s a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. The Tuesday evening performance will be signed and proceeds from the first night will go to the Stroke Association. Tickets are from £3.75 to £6.75 from ticketsource.co.uk/thecliffites

Drawing for a day

The over 11s can enjoy a day of learning how to bring drawings to life with artist Ben Hall at The Artworks, an independent art school based at Shaw Lodge mills in Halifax. The 10am until 3.30pm animation workshop costs £15. There’s also a family workshop at the art school on Saturday, February 25, entitled Drawing with Nature. For details visit theartworks.org.uk

Video game activities

(Photo: National Media Museum)

The National Media Museum in Bradford is hosting free half-term activities based around the hit Nintendo video game and Japanese animation series Yo-kai Watch. The event, from February 18 to 26, will offer visitors the chance to design and make cardboard game controllers, play the latest game and meet Yo-kai character Jibanyan. Every child who completes the Yo-kai trail during half term will get a free boy Yo-kai Watch (subject to availability). Most of the daily begin at 10am. For the timetable visit nationalmediamuseum.org.uk/yokaiwatch (260117yokai)

Family art workshops

Huddersfield Art Gallery is offering drop-in art and craft sessions on Tuesday, February 21, from 1pm to 3pm; the Bagshaw Museum near Batley is also running art workshops, themed around its African gallery, on the same day from noon until 3.30pm. No booking is necessary for either event. There’s a £1 charge per child for materials.

Lambing time

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Lambs frolicking at Cannon Hall farm Share this video Watch Next

Cannon Hall Farm in Cawthorne is holding a Lambing Festival from February 18 to 26. The farm has 100 pregnant ewes and is expecting a bumper spring of new arrivals. There are talks, bottle-feeding demonstrations, tractor rides and a chance to get up close and personal with the animals.

Entrance is £8.95 and includes admission to all exhibits and playgrounds. To pre-book a ticket visit cannonhallfarm.co.uk.

Space exploration

(Photo: Eureka!)

Eureka!, the national museum for children in Halifax, is going into outer space for half term with Space Trek, a celebration of all things to do with stars, planets and starships. Space Trek runs from February 11 to 26, during which time the museum is opening an hour early every morning – from 9am - so that local visitors can avoid the crowds. From February 21 to 24, there’s a chance to experience weightlessness in a gyroscope (not suitable for the very young). For a programme visit eureka.org.uk. Tickets are £12.95 for children aged three and over and adults, with concessions for toddlers and babies.

Explosive science

(Photo: unknown)

The National Coal Mining Museum near Wakefield has a host of free half term activities, including science shows on February 18, 20, 23 and 24, that examine mining technology such as safety lamps, designed to prevent mine explosions. Wednesday, February 22, is Wyrm Wednesday when the museum will be hosting a drop in afternoon session from 1pm to 3pm based on the tales of the Wakefield Wyrm, an underground dragon. During half term look out for living history characters meeting and greeting visitors. Entry to the museum is free. Visit ncm.org.uk for details of all events.

Sculpt together

(Photo: yorkshire Sculpture Park)

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park runs family activities all year round, but has two events for half term – a Family Workshop with Uncanny Theatre, making and creating images and objects, on Saturday, February 18, and a Photography Workshop for families on Saturday, February 25. Both events are in the Garden Studio and cost £3 per person. To book visit ysp.co.uk/events

Garden centre crafts

(Photo: Wyevale Garden Centre)

The Wyevale Garden Centre at Birchencliffe has a week of events for children aged between five and eight, all themed around birds. Bird Week starts on Monday, February 20, with Paint a Nest Box and continues with Make a Feeder on Tuesday, Birdy Bakery on Wednesday, Bird Finger Puppets on Friday and Make a Potty Owl on Sunday, February 26. The garden centre will be running 20 minute sessions throughout each day (60 minutes for Birdy Bakery) at a cost of £2.50 or £5 for each child. Book a slot on wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/events.

Celebrate Chinese-style

The Royal Armouries in Leeds is celebrating Chinese New Year with a series of arts workshops, martial arts demonstrations, have-a-go language sessions, oriental music and traditional lion dancing. There’s lion dancing, crafts and performances of Chinese music on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19. Entry to the museum is free but there is a small charge of £2.50 to make a Chinese lantern at one of the noon craft workshops. For further information visit armouries.org.uk

Heritage hands-on

The Heritage Quay archive of Huddersfield University is hosting a free Family Fun Friday on February 24 from 11am until 3pm. Children aged five to 12 are invited to make art and craft inspired by the centre’s collections of local history.

Fairytale fun

Huddersfield Thespians are performing an unusual family show for half term, based around the original Grimm brothers’ folk stories. Grimm Up North, which has been written by Thespian Alistair Cheetham, can be seen from Wednesday, February 22, until Sunday, February 26, at the Lawrence Batley Theatre. There are relaxed performances on Saturday. Tickets are £8 and £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.