There’s plenty of choice when it comes to festive entertainment in the Huddersfield area over the next month.

Our guide lists everything from pantos and carol concerts to orchestral music and family shows in the run-up to Christmas.

Saturday, November 26.

Alternative Craft Market.

The annual Festive Apothecarium arrives at The Civic in Barnsley catering for fans of Gothic style, steampunk, vintage and retro arts and crafts. From chocolates and corsets to Sci-fi toys, the fair is a source of extraordinary and unusual gifts. From 10am until 4pm, admission free.

Friday, December 2.

The Lock In Christmas Carol.

Part gig, part dance show and part panto, this feast of live music and song brings The Demon Barbers and Breaking Tradition Dance Company to the Lawrence Batley Theatre main stage at 8pm. There’s even a storyline loosely based (extremely loosely) on a Scrooge-type character – but more hip hop folk dancing than Dickensian humbug. Tickets are £10 to £18 from www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. (111116lock)

Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4.

Dean Clough Festive Art Fair.

Up to 30 of the region’s selected artists and makers are exhibiting and selling their work at Dean Clough Galleries in Halifax from 10am until 5pm. More details of the event are available on www.deanclough.com

Saturday, December 3.

A Yorkshire Christmas.

The Huddersfield Singers return to St Paul’s Hall on Huddersfield University campus with a festive spectacular of original pieces by local composers and carols with a Yorkshire connection, starting at 7.30pm. The choir’s guests for the evening are the Clifton Handbell Ringers and Simon Lindley, Organist Emeritus at Leeds Minster. Tickets are £4 to £10 from www.huddersfieldsingers.com

Sunday, December 4.

Huddersfield Choral Youth Choirs.

With their Christmas Cheer Concert members of Huddersfield Choral Youth Choirs are presenting a traditional evening of seasonal songs and refreshments, conducted by their new Musical Director Alison North. The concert starts at 3pm in St Stephen’s Parish Church, Lindley. Tickets are £6.50 and £7.50 on the door.

Outlane Singers.

Hear Handel’s famous Messiah at Outlane Methodist Church, performed by The Outlane Singers and with soloists from Huddersfield University. The accompanying organist is Malcolm Hinchliffe and the oratorio will be conducted by Suzanne Smelt. The performance starts at 6pm. No tickets are required – a collection will be taken toward choir funds.

Festive wreath making.

Join a festive wreath making workshop at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park with The Flower Shop and make a personalised wreath to take home. The workshop is from 1pm until 3pm and costs from £30 to £35. Children over the age of 12 can join in. To book visitysp.co.uk/events

Monday, December 5.

Organ recital at Town Hall.

Nigel Ogden , one of the country’s best-known organists and former presenter of the long-running BBC Rdio 2 series The Organist Entertains, is playing the first of three Monday lunchtime Christmas concerts at Huddersfield Town Hall. The concert starts at 1pm. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Wednesday, December 7.

Maddy Prior and the Carnival Band.

Renowned folk singer Maddy Prior, famously lead singer of Steeleye Span, brings Carols & Capers to Huddersfield Town Hall at 7.30pm. With a mix of historical Renaissance, ethnic and contemporary instruments, the band offers a humorous and fun evening of festive songs. Tickets are £21.50 from www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 223200.

Friday, December 9.

Huddersfield Choral Society.

The world-famous choir is joined by the equally well-known Black Dyke Band and the Choral Junior Choirs, with compere Gervase Phinn. Tickets for the concert are £25 (gallery student seats available at £3) and the event starts at 7.30pm in Huddersfield Town Hall. Booking details as before.

Cinderella.

The long-awaited opening night of the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s first-ever professional panto, Cinderella. Magical scenery and costumes will support the classic story, retold by Andrew Pollard and directed by Joyce Branagh. Tickets are £10 to £17, booking details as before. There are audio-described, relaxed and sign language performances available. (96665680)

Aladdin.

Showstopper Productions brings the popular panto to Cleckheaton Town Hall (until December 21) and promises dazzling costumes and sets that will transport the audience on a magic carpet to make-believe land. Tickets are £9 to £11 from 01484 223200 or 01924 324501.

Saturday, December 10.

Kirklees Choir.

The 80-strong choir will be staging its first Christmas concert since leaving the umbrella of the Huddersfield and District U3A and becoming independent. Hear the choristers at Gledholt Methodist Church at 2.30pm with guests Vintage Brass. Tickets are £8 on the door. Children under 16 and accompanied by an adult go free.

Honley Male Voice Choir.

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band joins Honley Male Voice Choir in a Christmas with Honley concert at Huddersfield Town Hall. Featuring award-winning cornetist Kirsty Abbotts, the band is touring with the National Theatre production of COAL. The concert, starting at 7.15pm, will be signed by Paul Whittaker for the hard of hearing in the audience. Tickets are £8.50 to £16 from Kirklees box office (details as above).

New Mill Co-op.

Vocal Expressions Ladies Choir from Holmfirth is carol singing at New Mill Co-op from 10am until 12.30pm to get shoppers in a festive mood. The choir is also appearing at The Royal Oak in Upperthong on Tuesday, December 13, from 8pm.

Holmfirth Choral Society.

The choristers are performing Bach’s Magnificat and Haydn’s Nelson Mass as well as a selection of Christmas pieces at Holmfirth Civic Hall from 7.15pm. Tickets are £9 from www.holmfirthevents.co.uk

Sunday December 11.

Hobsons Chorus.

The male voice choir, conducted by Jane Hobson, will be at St John’s Church, Upper Denby, at 7.30pm with a festive programme. Guests are the members of Penistone Ladies Choir. Tickets are £7 on the door.

Huddersfield Philharmonic.

From John Williams’ Harry Potter Symphonic Suite to Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Huddersfield Philharmonic promises a seasonal concert of magical music at Huddersfield Parish Church. The programme also includes Rosetti’s double Horn Concerto and Rimsky Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol. The concert starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10 on the door or from tickets.kirklees.gov.uk

(Photo: Mustard Seed Media)

Colne Valley Male Voice Choir.

World famous Brighouse and Rastrick Band and the Colne Valley Boys join Colne Valley Male Voice Choir in A Christmas Festival at Huddersfield Town Hall. The concert starts at 7.15pm. Tickets are in short supply but still available at £5 and £10 from Kirklees box offices.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monday, December 12.

Brass Band Spectacular.

Huddersfield Town Hall hosts a concert of old and new brass music, as well as carols, with conductor Phillip McCann at the helm. The concert starts at 1pm. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Tuesday, December 13.

The Snowman & Other Tales.

This annual family favourite from the Orchestra of Opera North brings the magic of Raymond Briggs’ story to life on the big screen accompanied by a live performance of Howard Blake’s enchanting score. The concert, which starts at 6pm in Huddersfield Town Hall, also includes a telling of Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs. A perfect Christmas treat for music-loving children. Tickets are just £1 for those aged 16 and under. Adult tickets are from £4 to £24. From www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk , 01484 225755. (50704800)

Thursday, December 13.

Opera North Christmas Concert.

Seasonal works by Bach, Vivaldi, Rutter and Sibelius, followed by carols and Puccini’s evocation of a Bohemian Christmas Eve, will be peformed by the Orchestra of Opera North and the combined voices of Opera North’s Chorus and youth choirs. The concert starts at 7pm in Dewsbury Town Hall. Tickets are £8 to £16 from 01484 225755 or Kirklees website.

Saturday, December 17.

Kate Rusby at Christmas.

The famous South Yorkshire songbird brings her ethereal vocals and original songs to Huddersfield Town Hall. She is joined by a brass quintet and promises an evening of spicy, sparkly music for the festive season. Tickets are £25 from Kirklees box offices. (78901077)

Hospice Fund-Raiser.

The Overgate Hospice Choir is performing Come Sing Christmas at Halifax Minster from 7pm. Guests will be Hammonds Saltaire Band and solo cornet virtuoso Phillip McCann. Tickets for the concert are £12 from www.WeGotTickets.com or Harvey’s and Shoesmiths, Halifax. The choir will be selling copies of a CD recorded at last year’s festive concert for £10. All profits go to the hospice.

Vocal Expressions.

The Holmfirth-based Vocal Expressions Ladies Choir is in concert at Huddersfield Methodist Mission from 7pm. The concert will also feature Halifax Young Singers. Tickets, which include refreshments, are £6 and £8, from 07905 125286.

Brass at Sculpture Park.

Emley Moor Brass Band is to play an evening concert at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park from 7pm. The event includes a three-course meal in the YSP restaurnt and a carol singalong. Tickets are £30 to £38 from ysp.co.uk/events

Sunday, December 18.

Black Dyke at Christmas.

The world famous brass band offers up Christmas-themed tunes at Huddersfield Town Hall from 7.30pm. Tickets are £13 from Kirklees box offices.

Monday, December 19.

Gordon Stewart with young choristers.

Huddersfield’s own borough organist Gordon Stewart offers a programme of festive music and is joined by Huddersfield Boys’ and Girls’ Choirs and the Flute Salad ensemble. There will, of course, be carol singing for all. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Wednesday, December 21.

Handel’s Messiah.

Huddersfield Choral Society’s annual Messiah is one of the most-popular musical events of the festive season. Only a few seats are left for the public performance – it always pays to book early for this one. Those fortunate to snap up a late seat can expect to pay £25 a ticket. Visit tickets.kirklees.gov.uk for details.