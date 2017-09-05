The video will start in 8 Cancel

He’s heading from the self-styled entertainment capital of the world to star on stage in Huddersfield.

Fresh from headlining the world-famous Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, ventriloquist Paul Zerdin is bringing his band new show to the Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Paul Zerdin is arguably the UK’s number one ventriloquist. Making his TV debut in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s Rise and Shine, he went on to win ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross.

Since then he has appeared on countless TV shows including ITV’s Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford and Tonight at the London Palladium as well as BBC1’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show. He has also made and three appearances at The Royal Variety Performance.

In 2015, he shot to fame across the Atlantic when he won series 10 of America’s Got Talent.

Zerdin and his sidekicks soon went viral on YouTube, receiving millions of views from around the world.

This new found acclaim created an array of opportunities for Zerdin, including starring as Buttons in the London Palladium’s 2016 production of Cinderella – the theatre’s first pantomime for 30 years.

Zerdin’s new show, All Mouth, brings together his all-star cast of puppets, including Sam, Albert, Baby and two brand-new characters for an evening of stand-up comedy and ventriloquism.

Tickets for All Mouth at 7.30pm on Sunday, September 24, are priced at £17.50 and can be bought via the box office on 01484 430528 or online at www.thelbt.org .