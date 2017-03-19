Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you got a room with a view? If so, then take a snap and send it to the Home with A View competition, which is searching for entries that showcase Yorkshire’s glorious scenery through the window of a private home.

Run by window company MyGlazing.com, the competition follows the launch last year of a mission to find the region’s best view through a public window. Entries included views from York Minster, Burton House in Whitby and Skipton Castle, with Burton House named the Yorkshire and Humberside Best Window with A View.

This year they’re looking for both kinds of view, both private and public, and there are prizes of camera equipment and shopping vouchers for the successful applicants. To enter an image visit MyGlazing.co.m/competitions