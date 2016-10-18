Login Register
Wannasee Festival WILL be back in 2017 — Here's the line-up

  • Updated
  • By

Greenhead Park festival to return next summer with new bill of tribute acts

Crowds enjoying the music
Crowds enjoying the music

Wannasee Festival has been confirmed for Huddersfield’s Greenhead Park in 2017.

More than 2,000 people flocked to the park in July for a bumper line-up of tributes to Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Queen, ABBA and more.

Organisers have confirmed that the festival will return next year even ‘bigger and better’.

Organiser Paul Watson said: “The positive feedback on social media after this year’s festival was overwhelming and we were delighted at how much people enjoyed the event and the fact that everyone wanted us back next year.”

Wannasee Huddersfield 2016 - package
Next year’s festival will feature a new line-up of tributes, including Madness, Robbie Williams, Oasis and Elton John.

Peat Loaf, the Meatloaf tribute act that reached the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, is also on the bill.

Austin Powers lookalike and friends

Paul added: “These bands are so good people will think they’re watching the real thing on the big outdoor stage and with kids coming in for free plus free rides for younger children and the bigger rides at discount rates, plus very competitive bar and food prices, that you don’t normally get at a festival, Wannasee 2017 promises to be very special.”

Early Bird tickets are on sale now on the Wannasee Festival website - www.wannaseefestival.com — and cost £18 for adults and £10 for 14-17-year-olds. Under-14s go free.

Tickets are also sold from Huddersfield Central Library in Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield.

