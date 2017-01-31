The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It started with just £25 and the dedication of six theatre-lovers.

Soon the Square Chapel will open a £6.6m state-of-the-art theatre, cinema and studio extension.

The Examiner was invited for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Grade II-listed Halifax theatre ahead of it opening in spring.

Head of Operations Martin Clarke said: “What we’re doing here fits in with the work at the Piece Hall and also plans in the future to pedestrianise the area in front of the train station.”

In 1988 six local theatre lovers bought the run-down Square Chapel for £25 and set about transforming it into a centre for the arts. It now attracts over 40,000 people every year and the team behind it hope the newly-restored theatre will be the hub of the community.

It will boast the Red Brick Auditorium, a 240-seat space, and the new Copper Auditorium, a 115-seat cinema, theatre and studio space in the new extension.

A new entrance for visitors means they’ll no longer walk on stage – something seen as bad luck by actors. Plus there’s a roof-top cafe and bar and new dressing rooms.

The theatre programme continues with films such as La La Land (11am, Feb 17, £4); The Billy Goats Gruff theatre show (2.30pm, March 26, £8); and a show of Falklands war hero Simon Weston, My Life, My Story (7.30pm Feb 11, £17.50).