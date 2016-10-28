Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get ready to welcome Dirty Rotten Scoundrels to town next month when Huddersfield Musical Theatre Company brings the West End show to the Lawrence Batley Theatre.

First staged in the UK in 2014, the show’s professional tour only made one stop-off in Yorkshire so the home-grown production offers audiences a rare opportunity to see the musical comedy, which pits a suave con man against a small time crook in a story of deception and intrigue.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was based on the popular 1988 Michael Caine and Steve Martin film and premiered on Broadway in 2005. It tells the tale of two fraudsters who are both competing to swindle a fortune from an American soap star. The story is set in Beaumont-sur-Mer on the French Riviera, bringing a few rays of Mediterranean sunshine to the LBT, and can be seen from Tuesday to Saturday, November 8 to 12.

Taking the lead roles are Dan Henry, Holly Comber-Moccia and Craig Squance.

Last year’s offering from HMTC, Hairspray, was a sell-out success for the company, so book a seat now on 01484 430528 or www.thelbt.org.uk .

Tickets are priced £10 to £18. All evening performances are at 7.15pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2.15pm.