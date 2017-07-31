Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From a murder mystery dinner party or 1940s weekend to an historic walk or childrens’ puppet show – there’s a lot of entertainment in our region this August.

Events are in date order.

Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival: The 17th annual festival continues in St George’s Square, Huddersfield, with more than 80 stalls, live musical entertainment and the chance to sample foods from around the world. Open from 10am until 10pm Saturday and from 10.30am until 5.30pm on Sunday.

The Yanks are Back in Saddleworth: A weekend of 1940s nostalgia, music, military vehicles, tea dance and vintage fashion with a Battle of Britain memorial flights both days. On Saturday there’s an evening dance with big band sounds and Sunday will see a parade of period military and civilian vehicles through the town from noon.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Sunday, August 6.

Yorkshire Day, Oakwell Hall and Country Park: A belated celebration of the event but one that will feature food, music, local produce, crafts, demonstrations and children’s activities in and around the visitor centre barn. Entrance is £2.50 for adults, £1 for children.

Dover Cottages garden open day, Underbank, Holmfirth: For the ninth year running the award-winning private garden is open to the public for one day only, from 1pm until 5pm, in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Choppards Mission. Admission is £3 and refreshments will be available.

Tuesday, August 8, to Thursday, August 10.

Babe The Sheep-Pig, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: The puppet stage production of the book and film about the lovable pig who becomes a sheep herder. Tickets are £17 to £19 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 352258.

Wednesday, August 9.

Mines, Minerals and Monsters, Tolson Museum, Huddersfield: The museum is hosting summer holiday activity days on a theme of rocks and fossils. The session on August 9 will cover minerals and ores, with craft sessions using stick-on gems, tin and graphite. August 16 will be all about making plant fossils, and August 23 is focussing on marine fossils. Sessions run from 11am until 1pm and from 2pn until 4pm. The cost is £1 per child, no booking necessary.

Jazz at Head of Steam, Huddersfield: Wendy Kirkland on vocals and Pat Kirkland on guitar entertain at the regular jazz/blues/Latin night. Showtime is 8.30pm, tickets are £2 on the door.

Sunday, August 13.

Getting to Know our Historic Buildings, St George’s Square, Huddersfield: Join David Wyles, author of The Buildings of Huddersfield, and discover more about our architecturally-superior town while walking through its streets. Meet at the Harold Wilson statue at 2.30pm. No booking needed; cost £3 per person.

Hade Edge Band, Greenhead Park, Huddersfield: An open air concert by the brass band starts at 2pm and ends at 4pm on the park bandstand. While the musicians will be undercover, the audience won’t – so bring seating, picnic rugs, sun hats and rain covers. A collection will be taken for Friends of Greenhead Park.

Tuesday, August 15.

Lethal Lovers (murder mystery), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: One of the theatre’s regular murder mystery evenings, at which diners in the Restaurant 1914 are treated to a three-course dinner while trying to solve a crime and being part of the action. Tickets are £46.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.