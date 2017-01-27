Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Can you believe it's almost February already? But don't worry about time flying - there's plenty of great entertainment lined up for you to enjoy.

We've compiled a guide to what's happening around Huddersfield and West Yorkshire for the first half of the month - up until February 18.

There's art classes, shows, concerts, comedy, opera and more - take a look and see what tickles your fancy.

Saturday, February 4

Family art workshop: Artist Andy Black leads a drawing workshop for all ages at The Artworks in Shaw Lodge, Halifax (theartworks.org.uk) from 10m until 3.30pm. The event is the first in a series taking place from now until mid March, costing between £2.50 to £15 per person. For details of other workshops, including one at February half term, visit the website. It is essential to book.

Monday, February 6

Gordon Stewart in concert: the borough organist plays Vivaldi, Bach, Callaerts, Lubeck, Rheinberger and others in an organ concert from 1pm in Huddersfield Town Hall. Part of the popular lunchtime series, tickets are just £5 on the door.

Wednesday, February 8

Poetry debut: Marsden poet David Coldwell launches his debut poetry collection, Flowers by the Road, at Marsden Library at 7.30pm. The event, part of Huddersfield Literature Festival’s celebration of local libraries, will raise funds for the volunteer group Friends of Marsden Library. Tickeets are £2 from the library. This is a chance to get a sneak preview of the poetry collection, which is being officially launches in London at the end of the month.

Phoenix Dance Theatre: The Leeds-based dance group opens a spring tour with a four-night run at the West Yorkshire Playhouse. A new commission and a revival of one of the company’s earliest and most iconic works, Nightlife at the Flamingo, will showcase the talented dancers, who now have an international reputation. Ticket details from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Organ recital at Huddersfield University: A lunchtime concert at St Paul’s Hall features David Ratnanayagam, assistant organist at Durham Cathedral. The recital starts at 1.15pm. Tickets are £2 and £3.

Thursday, February 9

Comedy Cellar: Nathan Caton, Steve Bugeja and Johnny Sparks are this month’s guests at the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s Comedy Cellar event, which starts at 8pm. Compered by Anthony J Brown, the show promises everything from slick stage presence and bone dry wit to gentle pathos. Tickets are £7 and £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Opera Della Luna: The Tales of Offenbach is a double bill of comic opera offering the surreal and macabre, sung in a new English version at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre. There’s Croquefer, a tale of abduction and revenge, with a somewhat explosive end, and L’Ile De Tulipatan, a transgender tale as ridiculous as its title. Tickets are from £10 to £20, details as above.

Inspired by Cathy Come Home: A new touring production inspired by the classic Ken Loach film Cathy Come Home, now 50 years-old, comes to The Civic in Barnsley. Entitled Cathy, it has been created by theatre company Cardboard Citizens, which makes work with and for homeless people. The original story featured a young family’s descent into homelessness and led to public outrage at the state of housing in Britain. The makers of Cathy say the topic is now more pertinent than ever and researched the new show with the charity Shelter. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Toby Martin concert: Playing songs from his albums, playing guitar and piano, Australian musiciaqn Toby Martin is at the Phipps Hall, Huddersfield University, at 1.15pm. Tickets are £2 and £3 from store.hud.ac.uk or 01484 471873.

Juliet Fraser concert: With a new programme for solo voice writen by postgraduate students at Huddersfield University, Juliet Fraser is at St Paul’s Hall from 7.30m. Tickets are £5 and £7.50, details at above.

Saturday, February 11

...Vs David Bowie: Mel Elliott is known for her popular grown-up colouring books. Her most popular work is The David Bowie Colouring Book and it’s this that is forms the basis for a new exhibition at The Civic in Barnsley. Artists from many disciplines are included in the show, which pays homage to the musical genius who died last year. The exhibition is at The Panorama at The Civic until April 8. Admission is free.

Wednesday, February 15

Babe, The Sheep Pig: A play based on the best-selling novel by Dick King-Smith, is at the Quarry Theatre, West Yorkshire Playhouse, until Saturday, February 18. It has puppets, an original score and is suitable for all ages. Ticket details from wyp.org.uk or 0113 213 7700.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Playhouse)

Saturday, February 18

Come and Sing: Halifax Chamber Choir is inviting local singers to join its members for an informal afternoon singing some of the greats opera and oratorio choruses - from The Priests’ Chorus (The Magic Flute) to Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (Nabuco). Registration at the Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax, is from 1pm. There will be a performance at 4.30pm. The cost for singers is £10. Details from halifaxchamberchoir.co.uk