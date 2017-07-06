Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A half-ton bronze sculpture of an orangutan by Huddersfield sculptor David Cooke has taken the overall runner-up award in a national Wildlife Artist of the Year competition.

The Meltham-based artist was thrilled to be short-listed for the award by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, which runs conservation projects around the world.

His life-size sculpture, now on sale for £20,000, has been exhibited at The Mall Galleries in London. It is much larger than his usual work, which ranges from lifelike small mammals and insects to more abstract pieces based on animals.

David is married to a fellow artist, Joanna Cooke, who specialises in dog portraits.