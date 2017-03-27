Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Continuing its historic 125th season, Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra presents a world-famous conductor and a programme of works old and new at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday, April 8.

The concert features Pandora,S a contemporary concerto for trombone and orchestra by the philharmonic’s musical director Benjamin Ellin; Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite (1911); Faure’s Pavane (1887); and Copland’s Symphony No 3 (1946).

Guest conductor is the renowned Spanish maestro Roberto Fores Veses, who has worked with many of the leading orchestras in Europe, the Far East, America, Japan and Russia. He is flying in from Spain especially for the evening.

Solo trombonist for Pandora is Mark Ilic, a member of the Slovenian Philharmonic. A former professor at a music conservatoire, he is a masterclass mentor for trombone and has played with a number of top European orchestras.

Copland’s symphony is the main focus of the concert. Benjamin says: “The work is a giant in American symphonic writing. It employs the entire force of the orchestra with some wonderfully exciting music, especially for the brass.”

His concerto Pandora, which also features the brass section, was originally commissioned for the new York Philharmonic’s principal trombone Joseph Alessi, who has since performed the work in both the USA and Russia.

Tickets for the concert are £9.50 to £18.50 (accompanied children go free) from 01484 223200 or kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

A pre-concert discussion is planned at 6.30pm, with the concert starting at 7.30pm.