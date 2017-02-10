Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wynne Evans, probably best known by television viewers as the spoof opera star Gio Compario, is to appear on the stage of Huddersfield Town Hall.

The Welsh singer, whose moustachioed character promotes an insurance comparison website, is coming to West Yorkshire as the guest of New Mill Male Voice Choir.

In what is a coup for the choir, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, he joins a long list of famous names brought to the town by the New Mill men. Previous star guests have included Sir Willard White, Julian Lloyd Webber, Alison Balsom and Aled Jones.

Although Wynne leaped to household fame as the face of GoCompare.com’s opera singer Gio Compario back in 2009, he was already an established performer with an international reputation. As New Mill secretary Andy Johnston explains: “He’s a phenomenally successful tenor with the Welsh National Opera, has his own radio programme and is a top entertainer. He’s known to be extremely sociable as well, so we’re hoping he’ll come for a drink with us after the concert.”

Andy is thrilled to have booked Wynne for the concert on Saturday, April 1. He added: “It’s a hard job finding a guest that is going to bring people in and that we can afford. It’s often a fine balance and can be a bit of a risk. It costs us £2,000 just for the town hall and then the guest fees are significant, but we’re hoping that Wynne Evans will really get people’s attention. We always try to distinguish ourselves by getting top external guests but one of our advantages in attracting big names is that they love to sing in the Huddersfield Town Hall.”

Wynne is also a recording artiste – his debut album A Song in My Heart went to Number 1 in the classical charts – and a regular presenter on Classic FM. He recently sang the role of Piangi in the silver jubilee performance of The Phantom of the Opera in the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast live around the world. His operatic performances have taken him to major opera houses in both the UK and abroad and he regularly performs at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden. The many leading roles he’s taken with the Welsh National Opera include Duca in Rigoletto, Rodolfo in La Boheme and Alfredo in La Traviata.

The Huddersfield concert will feature...... . Concert proceeds will be donated to the Kirklees Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme and youngsters from the scheme will be selling programmes on the night.

Tickets are £15 from tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or 01484 225755.