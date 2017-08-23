Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They call themselves the Yorkshire Colourists and for the August Bank Holiday weekend they’re launching an art exhibition in Slaithwaite that proves they can live up to the title.

Four Holme Valley and Huddersfield artists, Catherine Morris, Ross Moore, Jacky Rawlins and Emma Oughtibridge, are showing works at the Globe Arts Studio from Saturday, August 26, until Monday, August 28. Opening times are from 10am until 3pm each day.

While the artists were drawn together with a common aim to paint and take inspiration from the Yorkshire landscape they also capture colourful images from around the world.

Future shows are planned for Redbrick Mill in Batley, Holmfirth Vineyard and Huddersfield Art Gallery.