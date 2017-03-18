Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From Shakin Stevens to Leo Sayer, West Yorkshire will be welcoming several blasts from the past to its theatres in the late spring.

We’ve found six shows by iconic figures from the music scene. all offering a nostalgic evening out for fans.

Sales are already brisk for most concerts, so book now to bag your seat.

Saturday, May 13, 7.30pm

Kast Off Kinks, Theatre Royal, Wakefield: Former members of the legendary Kinks are back together and playing a series of shows. Included in the line-up are Mick Avory (the original drummer on all the classic hits from 1964-84) and John Dalton (bass/vocals 60s & 70s). Expect all the hits, including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset, Come Dancing. Tickets are £16.50 to £21.50 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311.

Saturday, May 20, 7.45pm

Andy Fairweather Low, Square Chapel Centre for the Arts, Halifax: Andy Fairweather Low came to prominence as the lead singer in Amen Corner. The 60s saw the band clock up hit after pop hit with songs such as Bend Me Shape Me, Hello Suzy and (If Paradise is ) Half As Nice. Over the years he’s worked with many of pop and rock’s biggest names and now he’s back with The Low Riders. Tickets are £22 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Sunday, May 21, 8pm

Shakin Stevens, Leeds Grand: The platinum-selling Welsh rock and roll singer and songwriter, the UK’s biggest-selling singles artist of the 1980s, had unforgettable chart toppers including This Ole House, Green Door, Merry Christmas Everyone and Oh Julie. He’s still touring and still recording. Tickets are from £39 to £26.50 from leedsgrandtheatre.com or 0844 8482700.

Saturday, June 3, 7.30pm.

Leo Sayer, Huddersfield Town Hall: The early Seventies singer, whose hits include Thunder In My Heart, Moonlighting, One Man Band, I Can’t Stop Loving You and the transatlantic number ones, When I Need You and and You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, was British born but is now an Australian citizen. So this is a rare chance to see him back on home territory. Tickets are £27.50. For the concert and a meet and greet experience with the singer/songwriter at 6.30pm, tickets are £75. Visit tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or call 01484 225755 for details.

Sunday, June 4, 7.30pm.

Gareth Gates, Cleckheaton Town Hall: A blast from the not-so-distant past, Gareth was famously runner up to Will Young in the UK’s first Pop Idol in 2002. The Yorkshire boy from Bradford went on to become a chart topper and musical theatre star. His original teenie fans will now be approaching the big 30 and will no doubt appreciate the chance to see him in this Live and Acoustic performance. Tickets are £22.50, details as above.

Friday, June 9, 7.30pm.

The Searchers, Theatre Royal, Wakefield: Their classic hits as Sweets For My Sweet; Needles and Pins; Don’t Throw Your Love Away; Sugar and Spice and When You Walk In The Room, define the Sixties and gave The Searchers total record sales well in excess of 50 million. Their stage show combines anecdotes and reminiscences with their famous hits, album recordings, B-sides and a selection of other well known favourites. Tickets are £17.50 to £22.50 from theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or 01924 211311.