Asda’s giant inflatable paddling pool – with four seats – has sold out but if you’re desperate to take a dip there are some stores selling similar products.

The supermarket chain’s Family Lounge Pool flew off the shelves when Asda reduced its price by a tenner to £30.

And Asda says it plans to restock the product – hopefully before a more typical British summer of rain and clouds begins.

If you can’t wait, however, there are several stores selling similar paddling pools.

Kidits is selling its own version – the Intex Inflatable Pool With Seating – for £31.79.

It’s in stock now and priority delivery (48 to 72 hours) costs £11.99, or less if you’re willing to wait a little longer.

Amazon has the same version for sale from £41.40.

VidaXL has the Bestway Kids’ Play Pool Blue for sale and reduced from £56.99 to £33.99

The ‘sturdy and durable’ pool holds up to 575 litres and has two built-in cushions, headrests and cup holders.

If it’s the seating you’re most keen on then you can have even more space to chill with the Intex Family pool with armchair from Wellindal.

Reduced from £41.79 to £36.34 the pool is in stock and can be sent out within 48 to 72 hours with the £9.99 priority delivery.

If you’re not particularly bothered whether your pool has seats or not, then there are loads of varieties for sale at all the main stores and supermarkets including Tesco, Argos, Early Learning Centre, Smyths, Sainsburys and B&Q.