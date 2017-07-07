Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Possibly the biggest band in the world at the moment – The Killers – are coming to West Yorkshire.

Fresh from an unannounced performance at Glastonbury last month the Las Vegas quartet have announced a 12-date UK tour.

The new wave revivalists whose fifth album ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’ is out soon will be appearing at Leeds Arena, on November 19.

And if you can’t get tickets for that – or you want to see Brandon Flowers and co. more than once – they’re also playing Manchester Arena, on November 13 and Sheffield Arena, on November 25..

What other dates are The Killers playing?

November 6 - Birmingham Genting Arena

November 10 - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

November 16 - Dublin 3Arena

November 17 - Belfast SSE Arena

November 20 - Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 21 - Aberdeen GE Arena

November 23 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 27 and 28 - London O2 Arena

When and where do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday July 14 at 9am and will be available from Ticketmaste r.

What about pre-sale tickets?

There will also be a pre-sale from Wednesday July 12 at 9am, which will be open to fan club members and those who pre-order the new album from the official Killers website .

Orders must be placed by 4pm on Tuesday July 11 to be eligible, and codes giving access to the pre-sale will emailed out the same day from 6pm onwards.