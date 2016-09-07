Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Batley Festival is this weekend: Everything you need to know

  • By

It will take place in multiple venues across the town

Batley Festival

Batley Festival is coming back to town.

And dozens of fun-filled family events have been planned for the free September 10 one day event, which will take place at various venues and culminate in a big live music and firework display.

Circus skills, a comedy troupe and crazy golf will all be on offer from 11am, along with a showcase of local musical and theatrical talent.

Baghdaddies Balkan group will fill the streets with music, while kids will be invited to use street art to transform a big space around Batley Police Station.

Youngsters will also be able to learn basics of a new language, while local produce will be on offer from 40 craft stalls.

At 8.30pm, the Memorial Gardens will come alive with the Picture Show, a one hour event including music, poetry, performance art and fireworks.

When is it?

The festival takes place on Saturday from 11am to 5pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Where is it?

Events are being held in the market place, the library, the town hall and the memorial gardens which are all in the same area in Commercial Street

How do I get there?

It’s a short walk from Batley bus station and train station.

Is there parking?

There is some free parking - click here to find out where all the free parking in Batley is. (http://en.parkopedia.co.uk/parking/batley/?arriving=201609071130&amp;leaving=201609071330)

What’s happening during the day?

There will be stalls in the market place, art workshops and language learning in the library, music and dance in the town hall from noon to 5pm, and family activities in the memorial gardens from 11am to 5pm including street art, gardening, dance, circus skills, crazy golf, vegetable entertainer Madame Zucchini, and a simulated cave experience in a bus!

What’s on in the evening?

The Batley Picture Show features vintage home films of Batley in years gone by, live music, poetry, performance and pyrotechnics from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

For more information, go to batleyfestival.co.uk.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Thousands turn out to make third Batley Festival biggest and best yet

Town centre comes alive with street theatre

Related Tags

Places
Batley

Recommended in What's On

Most Read in What's On

Girls just wanna have fun - Debbie, Claire, Tracie, Ann and Katie
  1. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? It's the Radcliffe Arms in Almondbury
  2. Things-To-Do-Huddersfield
    What's on in Huddersfield in September? Hot tickets for drama, comedy and music
  3. Huddersfield
    23 stunning Yorkshire beauty spots you MUST see
  4. Rastrick
    First look inside Rastrick's revamped Sun Inn pub
  5. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper About Town? It's The Radcliffe Arms at Almondbury

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent