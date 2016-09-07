Batley Festival is this weekend: Everything you need to know

Batley Festival is coming back to town.

And dozens of fun-filled family events have been planned for the free September 10 one day event, which will take place at various venues and culminate in a big live music and firework display.

Circus skills, a comedy troupe and crazy golf will all be on offer from 11am, along with a showcase of local musical and theatrical talent.

Baghdaddies Balkan group will fill the streets with music, while kids will be invited to use street art to transform a big space around Batley Police Station.

Youngsters will also be able to learn basics of a new language, while local produce will be on offer from 40 craft stalls.

At 8.30pm, the Memorial Gardens will come alive with the Picture Show, a one hour event including music, poetry, performance art and fireworks.

When is it?

The festival takes place on Saturday from 11am to 5pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Where is it?

Events are being held in the market place, the library, the town hall and the memorial gardens which are all in the same area in Commercial Street

How do I get there?

It’s a short walk from Batley bus station and train station.

Is there parking?

There is some free parking - click here to find out where all the free parking in Batley is. (http://en.parkopedia.co.uk/parking/batley/?arriving=201609071130&leaving=201609071330)

What’s happening during the day?

There will be stalls in the market place, art workshops and language learning in the library, music and dance in the town hall from noon to 5pm, and family activities in the memorial gardens from 11am to 5pm including street art, gardening, dance, circus skills, crazy golf, vegetable entertainer Madame Zucchini, and a simulated cave experience in a bus!

What’s on in the evening?

The Batley Picture Show features vintage home films of Batley in years gone by, live music, poetry, performance and pyrotechnics from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

For more information, go to batleyfestival.co.uk.