One of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs is to host a festival of local beer this weekend.

The Cavalry Arms at Birchencliffe will hold the event this weekend to mark 12 months of being independent.

Landlord Bob Steer said: “After 12 months of being free of tie we have had the freedom and pleasure of serving good ale from all round the country and have seen a great upturn in business.

“Our first festival of the year will promote local brews. We have found Riverhead from Marsden very popular this year and will also feature:

Black Corsair, a 7.4% black stout

Fernandes Brewery's Blue Lady 3.8% - golden amber ale

Ossett Brewery's Brit Hop 3.5% - pale golden bitter

Rat Brewery's Rat to the Future 3.8% - retro brown beer

“Saturday night will see Three and A Half Men play music ranging from 50s and 60s rock and roll of Elvis and Chuck Berry, via the 70s Glam and New Wave, to classics such as The Killers and Kings of Leon.

“On Sunday afternoon we will feature a great singer and entertainer, Toni Pequena, who is described as an international singing sensation, and she put on a fantastic performance when she performed here earlier this year.”

Vinyl Tap will be providing the music and you can take your own vinyl along too.