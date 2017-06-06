The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s World Gin Day on Saturday and if you’re looking for the great gins and gin cocktails Huddersfield is the right place.

Revolution, on Cross Church Street, will be unveiling its Joy of Gin menu on Saturday.

The team will be mixing gin with a range of fruit purées, juices and liqueurs to keep gin and cocktail fans enthused into the summer.

Revolution, which has lovely roof garden , is offering these among its range of gin cocktails:

- Watermelon Frappé (Beefeater gin, vanilla liqueur, Coco Reàl, passionfruit purée, fresh watermelon and pineapple juice), - - Original Gangsta (Beefeater gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon, pineapple, apple juice, and blueberry jam).

And there are two-for-one offers on these cocktails during happy hour.

For those who fancy creating their own gin cocktails, Revolution is serving a bespoke “Gin Box” packed with everything you need to get into the mixologist spirit: a generously-sized bottle of gin, Fever-tree mixers, and a selection of garnishes.

Epicure Bar and Kitchen, Queensgate , stocks gins as well as craft beers and other spirits.

Their specially selected gins are even looked after with their in-house dehydrated and spiced fruit for garnishes, such as their Caorum Gin garnishes with cinnamon spiced apple.

If you can’t decide which tipple to go for you can enjoy three tasters of their different gins with FeverTree tonic or three whiskeys.

Harveys Bar/Kitchen at Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, has 52 gins and if that is not to your taste, it has 12 different champagnes.

Huddersfield Cocktail Club, John William Street , has plenty of gins and gin cocktails to try including the minty ‘Japanese Affair’.

The venue replaced Voda cocktail bar with the intent of bringing a London style cocktail bar to Huddersfield.

No.10 Bar, Lidget Street, Lindley

This Lindley local has large cocktail menu which features a variety of gins.