Huddersfield looks stunning when it snows — our fields, hills and moors dusted with clean white snow makes for beautiful pictures.

Modern technology and social media means newsfeeds are often flooded with snow pictures after the first flurry — like these fantastic reader pictures sent to the Examiner.

We asked our some of our photographers where to go in Huddersfield to capture beautiful snowy scenes.

From local parks to the highest parts of town, moors in Marsden to vineyard balconies, there's some fantastic spots for snap a few winter pictures.

Here are the best places to take snow pictures in Huddersfield:

Our photographer Simon Morley said:

!. "From White Walls Lane at Flush House across to Holme Moss, with Digley reservoir framed in the bottom."

2. "From the balcony at Holmfirth Vinery, with a camera on a tripod remotely triggered from the warmth of the bar."

3. "Lots of places around the Holme Valley: Start in Holmfirth, up through Victoria Park, to a hidden path in the top left, turn right on Binns Lane and head up to Hill, turn right onto Holt Lane, up through Mark Bottoms.

"Carry on up Back Lane and turn left towards Upperthong on Wickens Lane and down Upperthong Town Gate, then stop to defrost infront of a real fire at the Royal Oak and view the pictures taken."

Examiner snapper Julian Hughes reccomends:

1. Marsden Moor

(Photo: Matt Turner)

2. Nont Sarah's

3. Holme Moss

(Photo: Sandie Nicholson)

If you have any suggestions for fantastic spots for snowy photography, we'd love to hear them!

Email SamanthaRobinson@trinitymirror.com or comment below.

Happy snapping!