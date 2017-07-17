Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Big Momma's Creperie is coming to Huddersfield.

The dessert shop is set to open a branch on the corner of New Street and Market Place in the town centre.

Ghulam Rasool, owner of the unit, said that due to the difficult trading conditions of recent years the unit has been split into three. Once Ricos Menswear, they occupy one third of the space.

Big Mommas will open in one of the units once it gets planning permission from Kirklees Council to change the use from retail to restaurant/cafe.

Life-size dinosaurs from Jurassic Kingdom set to invade West Yorkshire park

A statement with the application says: “Big Momma's Creperie opened its first unit in the White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, in September 2015 and, due to customer demand, is a growing Yorkshire-based business which is planning store openings in Leeds city centre and Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

“The business offers an unrivalled range of French crepes, Belgian waffles, gelato and other desserts which are seen as a lavish and indulgent eating experience.

“Huddersfield has been identified as a potential location for this growing business and the application site is seen as an ideal location to build the Big Momma's brand within Huddersfield.”

The new eaterie will create four full time jobs and four part time jobs.