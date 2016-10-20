Brighouse Festival: Everything you need to know

Eight days of arts and entertainment is coming to Brighouse.

Brighouse Festival gets underway on Saturday, October 22.

This year a unique pop-up art installation modelled on Brighouse is being created entirely out of rubbish.

Artist Chris Jackson is working in a pop-up shop in Thornton Square and he hopes people will take along rubbish for the model and also watch him at work at Brighouse Town Hall from 10am from October 22-27. The final model will be unveiled on Saturday October 29 at 2pm.

Steven Lord, chairman Arts for Brighouse, a new charity which aims to put Brighouse on the arts and entertainment map, said: “We have brought a wide range of talented acts from all over the country to this new, not-for-profit, event.

Brighouse Festival, artist Chris Jackson

“We are dedicated to bringing the best entertainment to Brighouse for the enjoyment of all and establishing the Brighouse Festival as a fixture in the Yorkshire festival calendar.”

When is the festival?

Brighouse Festival runs from Saturday October 22 to Saturday October 29 at various locations throughout the town.

What’s on?

There are over 50 events, highlights include the cast of the West End hit musical Summer Afternoon (the music of the Kinks); Brighouse’s very own Roger Davies in concert with the Drighlington Brass Band; the no.1 Queen tribute band; and workshops by a Dr Who script writer.

Music:

Roger Davies in concert with the Drighlington Brass Band, Saturday, October 22, 7.30pm, Central Methodist Church, tickets £8-£12.

The Kover Kinks (cast of the west End musical Summer Afternoon, the story of the Kinks) in concert, Sunday, October 23 8pm, Brighouse Civic Hall, £15.

Ukelele Concert and play-along so bring your own ukelele, Thursday, October 27, 7.30pm, St John’s Church, £5.

Huddersfield String Quartet concert, Monday, October 24 7.30pm, Smith Art Gallery, £7.

Comedy:

Big Laughs at Big Shots with Lee Kyle, Monday, October 24 8pm, Big Shots Cafe.

Him Off The Telly Comedy Special with local comedian Jack Carroll who shot to fame in Britain’s Got Talent, Wednesday, October 26, 8pm, Prego’s Italian Restaurant, £5.

Brighouse Festival Jack Carroll

Writing and Poetry:

Emma Decent Writing Workshop, Tuesday, October 25 10am, Brighouse Library,

Poems from Bob Horn, Tuesday, October 25 7.15pm, Smith Art Gallery.

Theatre:

Hats Off To Laurel & Hardy theatre show, Saturday, October 29 4pm, Assembly Rooms, £6.

For children:

On Saturday October 22 there is a life-sized Punch and Judy show at 1.30pm and 3pm on the town centre streets.

Other free events for children include an Art Club at 10.30am at Brighouse Library; a Creature Feature’s Children’s Workshop with author G.William at 11am at Rastrick Library; and a Community “Scrapbands” music session at 1pm at Wellington Arcade.

There are also paid-for events ranging from £3-£5; including the BFG and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will be shown on the large screens at the Assemble Rooms; Tardis Tales with Doctor Who Author Mark Wright is £3 and on Wednesday, 26 October 2016 at 2pm at Smith Art Gallery. Children can get creative at the Children’s Fairy or Pirate Garden Make & Take at Kershaw Garden Centre on Wednesday, October 26 at 2pm and 4pm at Kershaws Garden Centre; and get messy with gunge at 2pm on Monday October 24 at Prego’s Italian Restaurant.

How to get tickets

Some events are free but some need tickets. Visit www.brighousefestival.co.uk or buy at Brighouse at Harrison Lord, Simply Flowers, Ryecorn Wholefoods or Brighouse Library.