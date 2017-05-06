Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Cardiff City on Sunday in a noon kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And the big question on everyone’s lips - apart from the vexed issue of team selection - is: where can I get a pint before the game?

It’s the final match of the Terriers’ regular Championship season, a play-off position is nailed on and everyone associated with the club is on a high - including the town’s bar owners and landlords.

The Examiner has done a ring round to check on opening times for some of the most popular pubs for a pre-match pint.

Other bars are available, but not every one is opening early.

* The Peacock Inn on Leeds Road will be open from 9am and will be serving bar snacks.

* The Jules Verne, on Westgate in the centre of town, will be opening its doors at 10am and food will be available from 11am.

* The Vulcan, on St Peter’s Street in the town centre, will be greeting Town fans from 9am. Breakfasts will be available.

* At The Sportsman, on St John’s Road, staff will be opening the doors at 10am. Breakfasts will be available, including bacon butties and veggie alternatives.

* Over at The Cherry Tree, on John William Street, the doors open at 8am but you won’t be able to get a beer until 9am. Food will be available.