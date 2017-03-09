Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Who’d have thought a £4 Primark accessory would be fetching a mint on eBay?

But this is no ordinary item; it’s an official Disney coin purse based on Chip from the animated smash hit Beauty and the Beast.

So you want one?

Well, let’s cut to the chase...

Does Primark on New Street have any of these coveted purses for sale?

Sadly, no.

The Examiner contacted the store and we were told the shop didn’t have any – nor would it be getting any in. Boo.

But if you must have one of these er... ‘must-have’ items you can get one on Ebay.

Although they’re selling for up to £50.

And with two days to go until auctions close, bids are reaching £36 so they could be worth even more.