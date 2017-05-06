The video will start in 8 Cancel

Comic fans, celebrities and enthusiasts were out in force for Huddersfield's first ever Comic Con.

The convention took place in Kirklees College, on Manchester Road, and featured question and answer sessions with actors, ‘Jedi fight academies’ taught by a Star Wars stunt double and cosplay competitions.

Star Wars actor Andrew Lawden, who was Liam Neeson’s stunt double in Episode I - The Phantom Menace, taught children how to use lightsabres.

Fans of the franchise were in luck because John Altman, who got his career off to a flying start when he played an X-Wing pilot in Episode VI - Return of the Jedi but is better known for his role as ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton in EastEnders, was at a meet-and-greet stall.

Doctor Who’s Peter Roy and The Chase’s Shaun Wallace also had meet-and-greet stalls.

The celebrities joined an array of movie props and memorabilia, such as Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, K.I.T.T. from KnightRider and a rocket cycle from Flash Gordon.

Replica vehicles included Lightning McQueen, star of Pixar Cars, KITT from Knight Rider and GCPD cars from Batman.

The biggest movie props included a 35-foot ‘Stay Puft Man’ from Ghostbusters, a 20-foot Jabba the Hutt and a 14-foot T-Rex beside Jurassic Park gates.

Former S Club 7 star Hannah said she’s ‘loving’ Huddersfield as she joined the celebs at the event.

The singer-turned-actress appeared alongside her co-star and former flame Andrew-Lee Potts during a celebrity-packed sci-fi convention.

Hannah, 36, and Andrew-Lee, 37 both starred the TV show Primeval as time-travelling dinosaur hunters.

During a live question and answer session, the former couple were asked how they were finding Huddersfield and Hannah replied: “I’m loving it!”

Bradford-born Andrew-Lee joked, “I hate Yorkshire!” before Hannah chirped in: “I love the tea here!”

Both of the cult actors, who were in a six-year-long relationship with each other in real life, are firm favourites on the UK convention circuit.

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “You bet we’ll be repeating it next year.

“I’m exhausted and delighted at the same time. Over 3,000 people came through - all with lots of positive comments.

“For a first time event, we’ve already got plans in the making for bigger events with the sci-fi loving folk of my home town.”