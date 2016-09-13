Chance to see stunning World War One exhibition in Calderdale

An exhibition commemorating the First World War will remain open until 2018.

It’s now two years since Bankfield Museum in Halifax opened its doors to the ‘For King and Country’ exhibition, commemorating the centenary of the First World War.

Calderdale Council set up the exhibition to commemorate the area’s contribution to the war by sharing more than 60 local stories, hundreds of objects and various archives from the council’s museums’ collections.

The top floor of the museum was completely renovated for the exhibition and more than 50,000 people have visited since it opened. The exhibition was also awarded the Royal Historical Society’s Public History Prize, beating competition from across the country.

Even if people have visited before there’s always something new to see. There are new displays on the Battle of the Somme and a new series of talks in addition to the Calm During the Storm exhibition from the National Embroiderers’ Guild and displays by the J B Priestley Society. Bankfield is also currently home to a giant Game of Thrones embroidery.

For King and Country exhibition at Bankfield Museum

The museum has also been awarded £120,000 from Arts Council England to transform another gallery and create a new community space.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities Clr Susan Press said: “In the two years since For King and Country opened at Bankfield Museum the exhibition has gone from strength to strength, achieving fantastic praise from visitors and even winning prestigious national awards.”

Bankfield Museum is on Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6HG and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Entry to the museum and exhibition is free. For more information, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/museums