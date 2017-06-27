Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well-known venue Bertie's is undergoing a major overhaul

Bertie’s in Elland is getting a six-figure investment by Huddersfield-based businessman David Cooper, who has acquired a majority shareholding in the business and joins existing owner and executive chef director Jon Nichols.

David, the former owner of Cooper’s Coffee, takes on the role of commercial director to drive the business forward with investments into refurbishments, more staff and services over the next six months.

Among the future plans is a re-vamp of the outdoor terrace with a roof and outdoor heating, development of the cocktail lounge and new soft furnishings throughout the venue.

David said: “Bertie’s has stood the test of time and has a strong reputation for hosting quality functions bringing people from across the country to Elland.

“My aim is to build on that and make it even better than it currently is.

“We want Bertie’s to be the leading events venue in Calderdale.”

The business is also recruiting for seven new jobs - an event manager, three front of house staff and three “mixologists” – bar staff specialising in creating cocktails.

Bertie’s has been a popular venue for black-tie dinners, charity balls, prom nights, weddings and business events for many years and has also built up an outside catering division.

Work on the property on Brook Street is under way with the installation of a new bar into its Rennie Mackintosh function room, which will be relaunched as a cocktail lounge in September.

(Photo: Lucas Smith)

New bars also planned for its Number One Brook Street Room and Crystal Ballroom banqueting room, which can accommodate up to 250 people.

The business, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2018, has also unveiled a new website and new identity, simply being known as Bertie’s rather than Bertie’s Banqueting Rooms.

Bertie’s was set up in 1988 by Brett Wood and acquired by Jon, the owner of neighbouring La Cachette in 2013. The venue was voted Best Yorkshire Wedding Venue in 2015 at the prestigious “I Do” wedding awards and also made the finals in this year’s competition.

David Cooper and his wife Jacqui ran Cooper’s Coffee at Bradley for many years before selling the business in 2011. They later acquired the The Latte Hut coffee kiosk in King Street in Huddersfield in 2012. David has also been involved in franchising coffee shops and running mobile coffee vans.