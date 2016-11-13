Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's hard to describe The Horne Section to someone who hasn’t seen or heard it before.

The musical comedy show, featured on Radio 4 and Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, offers an unpredictable mash of comedy from the off, with audience participation, stand up, musical experiments and parody songs compered by Alex Horne.

Taskmaster fans will know Alex from his role as Greg Davies’ deadpan sidekick - but the full scale of his comedic talent comes to life in The Horne Section.

Leeds’ City Varieties was packed on Friday night, with a handful of kids in the audience as well, presumably introduced to the show by their parents.

Horne makes for a magnificent ringmaster in this musical circus - but it would be wrong not to mention the skill and talent of his five-piece band, who did their own solo pieces as well as adapting brilliantly to the twists and turns of the show (with a few moments leaving them in hysterics too).

It’s whimsical, joyful, and generally bit daft, but also cleverly thought out and put together - the lyrics of the parody songs are inspired.

It ended with an impromptu Zumba class (because why not?) and the audience gleefully got to its feet to join in.

The Horne Section is touring the UK - visit thehornesection.com.