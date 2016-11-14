Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For a political comedian, 2016 must feel like the gift that keeps on giving - albeit in a rather frightening way.

Satirist Matt Forde approaches the political fireworks of 2016 with a cathartic dark humour - he’s not happy with what’s happening around him and he’s not afraid to rally against it.

Quick audience polls on the EU referendum and the US election showed the audience were onside (bar a couple of Leave voters) and happy to laugh along with his bleak forecast at Leeds' City Varieties.

But he didn’t dwell - once the rant was out of his system, he entertained endlessly with his perfected impressions of David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and others.

His Nigel Farage didn’t even require full sentences to be funny — Forde had his mannerisms down pat.

The Nottingham-born comic is no amateur when it comes to politics. His quips are insightful and well-informed, and he’s passionate about his material. You nod in agreement almost as much as you laugh.

Politics in 2016 has become seemingly unpredictable, and as both a Remain voter and a Hillary fan, the news has brought me plenty to despair about.

But it was nice to laugh at it, the absurdity of it all, even for just an hour or so.

Matt Forde has various live dates between now and June 2017. Visit mattforde.com for details.