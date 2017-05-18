Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you a proud Yorkshireman or woman and fan of Chinese food?

A new restaurant is bidding for your custom with its local twist on East Asian food.

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Tattu has announced it will officially open its doors on Friday, June 9 in Leeds city centre.

Executive chef, Clifton Muil, said: “Yorkshire is renowned for being home to some of the finest produce in the world.

"We feel extremely privileged to have such an abundance of flavours now on our doorstep, so wanted to ensure we use these ingredients to create some really unique dishes that demonstrate Tattu’s fusion of traditional and contemporary Chinese cooking to our new guests.”

The restaurant’s executive chef has also revealed three exclusive dishes that will feature on the à la carte menu, inspired by locally-sourced Yorkshire produce.

Comprising a dim sum, small plate and main course, each dish will be available when the restaurant opens in June.

The Yorkshire beef puff dim sum is a slow-cooked Yorkshire beef short rib, combined with shiitake mushrooms and a cumin-spiced jus, encased in a buttery pastry to produce a melt-in-the-mouth oriental flavoured puff.

The new addition to the small plates menu are deliciously light Kimchi crab cakes.

Using premium Whitby crab, the cakes are delicately spiced with homemade Kimchi and finished with a light soy aioli.

Finally, the main course dish is a succulent Yorkshire pork ribeye steak, served on the bone, chargrilled with a sticky soy glaze and an apple teriyaki sauce made using a local apple cider.

Adam Jones, owner and managing director of Tattu, added: “Since opening our first restaurant in 2015, we have made it our mission to be unique in every way.

"It’s important that we introduce a new perspective of our brand to the city of Leeds that celebrates everything about this part of the UK.

“Along with the new dishes, we have commissioned Tattu’s own Yorkshire rose created for our launch by a talented tattoo artist, and a library of new artwork that will feature heavily throughout the venue in many interesting and immersive forms.

"We have also expanded the use of white floral elements with a unique white cherry blossom and a white rose garden that will provide the perfect backdrop for diners at Tattu, while the external terrace with canopy will deliver an alfresco experience for guests this summer.”

Tattu is located on East Parade, Leeds city centre.

For more information please visit www.tattu.co.uk/leeds.