Dancers from across Huddersfield and Calderdale have raised thousands of pounds for a charity named after one of Huddersfield’s most famous sons .

Sixteen tap dance schools took part in the 22nd Roy Castle Tapathon event which has raised more than £266,000 for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation since the first one back in 1997.

That was put on then by Derek and Vera Hamer who danced alongside Roy in the 1940s and 50s.

Organiser Janet Austin said: “After 15 years of organising the event, Derek and Vera who are now in their 80s, decided to hand the organisation over to me six years ago. Derek and Vera are very good friends of mine and I couldn’t see all the hard work they had put in disappear.”

The event was held at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

Last year’s Tapathon raised just over £10,000.

Among the schools taking part were: Janet Austin Tappers, Brighouse; Karen Binns Stage School, Elland; Strickland-Cook Theatre School and Pam’s Tappers, Huddersfield; Donna Claire School of Dance, Huddersfield; Janet Austin Tappers, Huddersfield; Limelight Theatre School, Rastrick; Brighouse Central Tappers; Dance Arena Ballet and Stage School, Brighouse; Lisa Jane’s Dancers, Ripponden; Dance 4 All, Halifax; Whiteley’s Academy, Halifax; Baby Ballet, Halifax; Dance Academy, Halifax; North Bridge Leisure Centre Tappers and Studio 59, Halifax,

Janet said: “The commitment all these dancers have shown over the years is wonderful and some have done all of them. Everyone comes with a smile on their face and it’s a lovely feelgood day. Many of my dancers help out on the day - I couldn’t do it without them.”

Tap dance expert Roy was born in Scholes , Holmfirth, and known worldwide for his music skills and also hosting Record Breakers on TV. He died from lung cancer in 1994 aged 62 although he was a non smoker - he believed he had caught the disease though passive smoking by playing the trumpet in smoky jazz clubs.

Surgeon Professor Ray Donnelly wanted to set up a new charity wholly dedicated to the study of lung cancer and towards the end of 1991 he carried out the first removal of a lung cancer by keyhole surgery and this brought him international publicity which helped the charity’s status and fundraising.

He said: “In 1993 I put together my ideas for an international research facility in Liverpool and it was then that we went to Roy Castle and asked for his help. His response was magnificent and, although he was dying, we arranged a Tour of Hope by special train around the UK which raised over £1m in three days. I have written extensively about Roy in my book, Cinderella Cancer. His contribution to our development cannot be exaggerated. He was with us for only eight months but in that time he captured the hearts of the nation. He is still very fondly remembered.”