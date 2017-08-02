The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mixed bag of sun, cloud and rain is forecast during Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 so here are the days which should have the best weather.

First of all it's unlikely to be a washout on any of the four days so go on whatever day you fancy.

But it helps to know whether to bring an umbrella or sunglasses.

According to the Met Office tomorrow is likely to be the wettest day. There's a 70% chance of rain when the gates open at 11am and a moderate chance of rain in the afternoon. It'll be about 17°C during the afternoon.

Things however get better on Friday; there's a low chance of rain throughout the day and some sunny spells in the late afternoon and early evening with temperatures reaching 18°C.

The dry weather will continue of the Saturday and Sunday with an outside chance of rain and peak temperatures around 16/17°C. Late Saturday afternoon and early evening will be sunny while Sunday is expected to be cloudier with some sunny intervals in the morning and early afternoon.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 runs from Thursday 3 August to Sunday 6 August in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm