Huddersfield’s musical heritage from punk to the parish church organ, lost theatres and cinemas and the town’s magnificent stone buildings will all be celebrated by a series of walks.

The first walk of the season, at 2.30pm this Sunday, March 12 from St George’s Square (Harold Wilson statue), will explore the history and places associated with the Irish community in Huddersfield, tracing the background to the many Irish immigrants who came to work on the canals, in textiles, construction and more recently, to study at the university. After the walk a free viewing of a short film called The Connemara Connection will be shown at the Irish Centre.

The walks have all been organised by the Discover Huddersfield partnership.

This year’s programme of 16 walks is now available from local information points including libraries, the railway station and various town centre outlets. The programme includes a wide variety of themes designed to attract those who have an interest in the history and heritage of the town.

Other new topics include a walk through Lindley’s story, looking at chapels and grand houses, meeting mill owners and mill workers, a stroll around the rich Georgian and Victorian heritage of Springwood and a themed walked designed especially for families.

These walks supplement a number of popular themes organised in previous years, including walks based on the town’s rail, canal and transport history, women’s suffrage, architecture, Caribbean heritage and, to end the season, the Halloween themed ‘Shuddersfield’ walk.

The walks, organised for Sunday afternoons and, in summer, Thursday evenings, cover a period from March to late October and cost £3 per person (free for children). No booking is required. Walks generally last approximately 1.5 hours.

In addition Discover Huddersfield is again organising a couple of free walks as part of its contribution to the national Heritage Open Days celebrations in September, which offer free access to places that are usually closed to the public as well as a vibrant programme of activities.

More information about the Discover Huddersfield partnership is available by visiting: www.discoverhuddersfield.com , or contacting the partnership on: info@discoverhuddersfield.com.