Drama Ackley Bridge has got top marks from viewers leading to Channel 4 bosses commissioning a second series.

The current six-part drama set in the fictitious Yorkshire mill town of Ackley Bridge, is not halfway through its run, but is attracting an average consolidated audience of 2.2 million viewers per episode.

Filmed at former St Catherine’s Catholic High School on Holdsworth Road in Halifax which closed in 2013, the drama stars Eastenders actors Jo Joyner, Paul Nicolls alongside local talent.

The next series which will air next year will be double the length of the existing series but spit into two runs, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Channel 4’s Head of Drama said: “Roll on the next term at Ackley Bridge!”

“Channel 4 is so thrilled to be working again with the brilliant producing and writing team at The Forge and the super talented cast on this funny, thoughtful, incredibly special show. I’m bagging a seat at the front of the class.”

The drama centres around the merging of schools which brings a clash cultures for the largely divided white and Asian communities.

Series two will be filmed in Halifax later this year.

The current series of Ackley Bridge is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Wednesdays.