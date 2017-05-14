Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A moonlight cinema is coming to Huddersfield this summer and film fans will be able to drive in, park up and watch a big screen – American-style.

The Moonlight Cinema, which tours the country, pitches up at Huddersfield Town’s Canalside sports and leisure complex in Leeds Road on the weekend of July 28-30.

No details of the films to be shown have been released yet but tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 5pm.

The organisers announced its Huddersfield dates on Facebook and said: “We are pleased to announce we are heading to Huddersfield this July!

“The weekend of 28th-30th July you will be able to catch some classic films at our American style Drive-in Cinema.”

Tickets will be available from www.moonlightcinema.com/huddersfield