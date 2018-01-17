Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An artist labelled ‘lazy’ and ‘stupid’ while at school is hosting an exhibition at the University of Huddersfield that aims to raise awareness of the condition dyslexia.

Jen Reid, a masters student, says she only got a diagnosis of ‘severe’ dyslexia while studying at Leeds College of Art.

Her one-woman pop-up show on Tuesday, January 16, in the university’s Heritage Quay, is entitled Am I Stupid, reflecting the years she struggled academically.

She says: “My intentions are to teach people about dyslexia and raise awareness of how important early diagnosis is – having found out 70% of teachers don’t feel educated enough about dyslexia.”

Jen also believes that art needs to be more valued in schools and says that removing creative subjects from the curriculum, as some establishments have done, is damaging to students with learning difficulties.

During her three years at Huddersfield, studying for a contemporary arts and illustration degree, Jen says the university has provided special support. She will be at Heritage Quay from 10am until 5pm to answer questions about dyslexia.