If you're hungry for more gourmet action after Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 there's another festival starting just up the road.
At Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, which runs from August 14 to 20, you can dine at 70 of the city's best restaurants for as little as £10 for two courses, and £15 for three.
And it's not cheap and (not so) cheerful restaurants taking part.
In the deal is: Marco’s Italian, by star chef Marco Pierre White; acclaimed Indian street food joint Bundobust and ultimate American meat smokery Red's True Barbecue.
Other notable restaurants taking place include middle-eastern Humpit, gourmet burger chain Byron Burgers and Spanish eatery Iberica.
Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive at LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diverse and exciting range of eateries that Leeds has to offer; the amazing range and quality of the menus on offer will give residents and visitors to the city a chance to enjoy old favourites or to sample something completely new.”
Here's the full list of participants:
Aagrah
All Bar One
Ambiente
Angelica
Bar Soba
Barburitto - Boar Lane
Barburitto - Headrow
Bengal Brasserie
Benugo
Bibi's
Blackhouse
Brasserie Blanc
Bundobust
Byron Burgers
Cabana
Cantina
Cau
Chaophraya
Chez Mal
Chida Cantina
Chino Latino
Cielo Blanco
City3 at Leeds City Hilton
Convive at Weetwood Hall
Crowd of Favours
Da Mario
Dock 29
East 59th
FireLake Grill House at Radisson Blu
Giraffe
Grilled at The Queens
Gusto
Ham & Friends
Hansa's
Humpit
Iberica
Iberica La Bodega
Issho
Jamie's Italian
Las Iguanas
Lazy Lounge
Le Pain Quotidien
LS1 at Crowne Plaza
LS6 Café
Mans Market
Marco's Italian
Oracle
Oulton Hall
Pinche Pinche
PizzaLuxe
Reds True BBQ (Call Lane)
Reds True BBQ (Headingley)
Restaurant Bar & Grill
Smoke
Soap Factory at Novotel
Tempus at The Met Hotel
The Alchemist
The Botanist
The Cats Pyjamas - Eastgate
The Cats Pyjamas - Headingley
The Lock at Double Tree Hilton
The Lost and Found
The Pit
The Tetley
Turtle Bay
V Restaurant
Veritas