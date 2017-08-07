The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're hungry for more gourmet action after Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 there's another festival starting just up the road.

At Eat Leeds Restaurant Week, which runs from August 14 to 20, you can dine at 70 of the city's best restaurants for as little as £10 for two courses, and £15 for three.

And it's not cheap and (not so) cheerful restaurants taking part.

In the deal is: Marco’s Italian, by star chef Marco Pierre White; acclaimed Indian street food joint Bundobust and ultimate American meat smokery Red's True Barbecue.

Other notable restaurants taking place include middle-eastern Humpit, gourmet burger chain Byron Burgers and Spanish eatery Iberica.

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive at LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diverse and exciting range of eateries that Leeds has to offer; the amazing range and quality of the menus on offer will give residents and visitors to the city a chance to enjoy old favourites or to sample something completely new.”

Here's the full list of participants:

Aagrah

All Bar One

Ambiente

Angelica

Bar Soba

Barburitto - Boar Lane

Barburitto - Headrow

Bengal Brasserie

Benugo

Bibi's

Blackhouse

Brasserie Blanc

Bundobust

Byron Burgers

Cabana

Cantina

Cau

Chaophraya

Chez Mal

Chida Cantina

Chino Latino

Cielo Blanco

City3 at Leeds City Hilton

Convive at Weetwood Hall

Crowd of Favours

Da Mario

Dock 29

East 59th

FireLake Grill House at Radisson Blu

Giraffe

Grilled at The Queens

Gusto

Ham & Friends

Hansa's

Humpit

Iberica

Iberica La Bodega

Issho

Jamie's Italian

Las Iguanas

Lazy Lounge

Le Pain Quotidien

LS1 at Crowne Plaza

LS6 Café

Mans Market

Marco's Italian

Oracle

Oulton Hall

Pinche Pinche

PizzaLuxe

Reds True BBQ (Call Lane)

Reds True BBQ (Headingley)

Restaurant Bar & Grill

Smoke

Soap Factory at Novotel

Tempus at The Met Hotel

The Alchemist

The Botanist

The Cats Pyjamas - Eastgate

The Cats Pyjamas - Headingley

The Lock at Double Tree Hilton

The Lost and Found

The Pit

The Tetley

Turtle Bay

V Restaurant

Veritas